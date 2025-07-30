Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus

2 properties total found
Apartment in Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Area 36 m²
We are pleased to announce the launch of sales of apartments in a unique residential complex…
$59,315
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Live Modern, Stay Natural – Northern Cyprus Homes from £51,900! Northern Cyprus: A timele…
$69,512
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
