Pool Apartments for sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
33
Kyrenia
56
Iskele Belediyesi
452
Trikomo
382
264 properties total found
2 room apartment in Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Theodoros, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We present apartments and penthouses in a large-scale residential complex located in Bafra. …
Price on request
Apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 41 m²
The magnificent residential complex that embodied the current trends of architecture and the…
$180,620
2 room apartment in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex in eastern Kyrenia, Bahceli district offers you the Bahamas. The p…
Price on request
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
The project is located 500 meters from the largest beach in the northern Cyprus « Long Beach…
$180,501
Apartment in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Area 63 m²
Apartments and villas in a new residential complex located in the area of ​​the city of Sinc…
$152,745
Penthouse 2 rooms in Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
The new project is being built surrounded by sea and grief in Lapte. This is a luxurious com…
Price on request
Apartment in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Area 35 m²
The new exclusive project in the Northern Cyprus in the Bogaz-Iskel region offers a unique o…
$162,111
3 bedroom apartment in Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment with a view of the pool in   La   Isla   villas   – The ideal choice for life and …
$257,992
Apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Area 45 m²
The complex, located in the best coastal area of ​​Entrosentepe in the Northern Cyprus, offe…
$119,210
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Northern Cyprus
Area 120 m²
Apartments 1+1 with a terrace on the roof and jacuzzi, with an area of ​​120 m ² — In total,…
$172,918
2 room apartment in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
A new project of a conceptual residential complex in the Tatlisu area. The grounds will feat…
Price on request
Apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 43 m²
located in the east of Cyrian, the residential complex offers you the Bahamas. Thanks to t…
$206,209
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Northern Cyprus
Area 50 m²
A large-scale resort complex is located right on the seafront in Morphou Bay: in the Guzelyu…
$92,719
Apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 43 m²
The complex at the stage of construction in the Estepers area in Kyrovia. Real estate type…
$180,380
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$190,000
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Northern Cyprus
Area 55 m²
Boutique project consists of 3 blocks, only 26 apartments. Private territory with a large …
$144,497
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The sale of a large new studio apartment, 2024 You can convert into 1+1 , with 2 windows …
$75,501
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
Esentepe is a magnificent Mediterranean resort with its unique natural beauty, historical st…
$155,049
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new project of the residential complex is built only 150 meters from the Mediterranean S…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
A stunning project surrounded by beach and forest is located in Iskel, Long Beach. The proje…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
The new luxurious project of the residential complex is located in a sincer. The distance to…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Yenibogaz district. The project…
Price on request
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Northern Cyprus
Area 48 m²
The complex is located in the BoAZ area. Near near supermarkets, excellent restaurants and c…
$162,559
2 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
A new ambitious project from the leading developer of the Northern Cyprus. The complex will …
Price on request
Apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 92 m²
The project is located in the Alsandzhak region, west of Kiren, the tourist city of Northern…
$318,494
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or wh…
$147,112
Apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 43 m²
The largest residential project in Cyprus on the seashore with studios, attacked penthouses …
$198,684
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Northern Cyprus
Area 68 m²
Apartments in a residential complex in the Iskele area are a place where every minute is fil…
$114,393
Apartment in Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Northern Cyprus
Area 90 m²
The living complex is a modern living space where each part is carefully thought out to ensu…
$225,775
1 bedroom apartment in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
Campaign 3 – My First Home ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or while sto…
$199,738
