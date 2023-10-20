Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

7 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Dist…
€284,281
Penthouse 2 rooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Dist…
€230,109
Penthouse 1 room in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
ID: CP-661   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe   – Distance to the sea -50M – Dist…
€178,399
2 room apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-654   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe – Distance to the sea -200 M –  Distance…
€233,692
1 room apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-654   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe – Distance to the sea -200 M –  Distance…
€152,085
3 room apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 122 m²
Floor 2/1
3+1 flats with garden or roof terrace for sale in a complex with a communal pool, consisting…
€256,571
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious 1 Bedroom Apartments with Unparalleled Mediterranean Sea Views Immerse yourself…
€187,357
