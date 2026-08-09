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Apartments for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

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11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Northern Cyprus TatlisuLA CASALIA – 2+1 LUXUS-VILLAWELLNESS & LUXURY RESIDENCEEurope-wide – …
$1,40M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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Apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Floor 1
Вилла 4+1 в Кочане — Кочан! Просторт и полная тономность •сток с Кочаном — полная собственн…
$706,575
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
Apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
3+1 3+1 В — — Идеальная находка ря спрестижным казино !! Просторная вилла 3+1, где в г…
$874,807
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
$42,032
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1 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$88,394
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
$90,077
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$106,433
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$60,011
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$82,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
Leave a request
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