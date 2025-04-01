Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Dikmen Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dikmen Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kiomourtzou
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
We represent a modern residential complex in the center of Kiren. The complex is one of the …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in Cyrian, consists of 3 blocks, which include 39 apartments (1+1…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Modern apartment complex located in Upper Kyrenia. In addition to a convenient central locat…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Pay attention to the new project in our catalog. This modern complex will be located on a we…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dikmen Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes