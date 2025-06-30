Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant near the beach, Yeni Bogazici, Northern …
$114,302
Apartment in Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
Sale Studio in New Complex Coastal Heaven NORTH CYPRUS, district Güzelyurt (Morfu), Distanc…
$103,704
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools, a beach club and a spa on the first sea line, Esentepe, N…
$189,983
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a health complex near the beach, Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus The residence …
$152,203
Apartment in Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
Studio for sale in North Cyprus! Chic studio in a working complex, located on the 2nd floor,…
$115,696
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Chariton, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Chariton, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
$48,105
Apartment in Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Area 36 m²
We are pleased to announce the launch of sales of apartments in a unique residential complex…
$59,315
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a co-working area, 250 meters from the se…
$127,477
1 bedroom apartment in Melounta, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Status: apartment  Number of rooms: 1 ( 1 + 1 ) Total area: 60sq.m Balcony: terrace…
$159,181
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with swimming pools and lounge areas, Alsancak, Northern Cyprus We offer apar…
$239,434
Apartment in Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Psillatos, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6
New studio for sale in North Cyprus! Holiday Homes Salamis new project in North Cyprus Locat…
$153,614
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 2
Unique residence with a swimming pool, a business center and a park, Tatlisu, Northern Cypru…
$162,430
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 24
Modern residence with a garden and swimming pools at 300 meters from the sea, Bogaz, Norther…
$140,022
1 bedroom apartment in Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
New premium residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a kids' club at 600 meters from …
$199,970
Property types in Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi

1 BHK

Properties features in Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
