Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Morphou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Morphou, Northern Cyprus

studios
4
1 BHK
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
19 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 11
$98,393
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
A new large-scale resort complex, located on the seafront in the Gulf of Morphou in the area…
$81,508
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
A new large-scale resort complex, located on the seafront in the Gulf of Morphou in the area…
$95,813
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/13
Region Guselyurt The most affordable prices !!! studio 34 m2 1+1 60 m2 2+1 penthou…
$65,431
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
A new large-scale resort complex, located on the seafront in the Gulf of Morphou in the area…
$206,265
Leave a request
Apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Emerging from the serene coastal landscapes, this is a phenomenal project that beautifully c…
$95,384
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
$126,722
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in North Cyprus Kalkanli Guzelyurt is a distric…
$93,889
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
$99,638
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
The intersection of three different landscapes — the mountain, the sky, and the sea. This in…
$106,946
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new project of the residential complex is built only 150 meters from the Mediterranean S…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
The Guselyurt district is one of the regions of the Northern Cyprus, where amazing landscape…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/7
PROJECT ID:   CP-806 PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the remaining Amou…
$64,317
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 216 m²
$367,980
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Aphrodite Wellness   Guselyurt region the most affordable prices !!! studios 34 m2 …
$117,910
Leave a request
Apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
The Redland Property Group are proud to announce yet another EXCLUSIVE DEAL!!! Prices From J…
$102,391
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 12
Our new project, one of the largest and most modern health and anti -aging centers in the Me…
$103,010
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with High Rental Income Potential in North Cyprus Kalkanli Guzelyurt is a distric…
$112,689
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Morphou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Morphou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
$73,596
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go