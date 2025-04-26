Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lefke Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 13
For Sale Seafront Hotel Rooms in Güzelyurt Bay, Gaziveren Located in North Cyprus, Gaziveren…
$199,612
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 13
For Sale Seafront Hotel Rooms in Güzelyurt Bay, Gaziveren Located in North Cyprus, Gaziveren…
$418,615
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/15
$139,148
Apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Area 37 m²
Residential complex — This is a home that provides modern standards of comfort and excellenc…
$132,047
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/9
Brand New Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus Lefke Lefke is a historic place and port …
$160,830
2 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
$106,080
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/10
Stylish Real Estate in a Complex Near the Sea in North Cyprus Gaziveren The sea view real e…
$226,988
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/13
PROJECT ID:   CP-815   PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the …
$96,272
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Apartments for sale in Northern Cyprus offer various opportunities for investment with choic…
$108,950
1 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3
We represent a studio with a sea view in a new residential complex Gaziveren. The studio has…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 11/16
$138,094
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus Lefke Gaziveren is a village in North Cyprus, the vi…
$111,213
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 10/13
Sea and Nature View Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren is known for its…
$467,663
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
About the Apartment Manhattan Residence is a premium resort complex in Gaziveren, Norther…
$166,654
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 10/15
$151,746
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/15
$171,342
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/15
$108,353
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 12/15
$160,144
1 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
About the Apartment Manhattan Residence is a premium resort complex in Gaziveren, Norther…
$127,019
3 bedroom apartment in Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 12/19
ID: CP-631   LOCATİON: Cyprus – Distance to the sea -100M – Supermarkets 300 m …
$312,436
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/15
PROJECT ID:   CP-816   PAYMENT PLANE: 35% down payment and the …
$107,673
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Introduction Aphrodite Park Residence is an elegant beachfront community on the west coas…
$98,797
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/16
$139,994
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/15
$130,749
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/15
$120,951
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/15
$133,549
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Introduction Aphrodite Park Residence is an elegant beachfront community on the west coas…
$148,247
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 13/11
Real Estate in a Beachfront Health-Theme Complex in North Cyprus Lefke The real estate is s…
$474,507
Apartment in Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
Area 42 m²
Welcome to the elegant complex in the city of Lefke, in the beautiful Guselyurt area, where …
$101,333
1 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
$85,548
