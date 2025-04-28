Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Rental Income Guarantee Apartments Near Beaches in Yeniboğaziçi, Gazimağusa One of the devel…
$175,259
3 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
Ready-made apartment 3 + 1 with an area of 120m2 is located in a 4-storey building in Famagu…
$71,988
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Sky Sakarya Prime Location: Walking distance to Sakarya Street, Citymall, and numerous b…
$130,720
1 room studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Studio 48 m ² In an elite complex 5 minutes   from the beach. The project will be located on…
$106,591
2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Advanced Complex in North Cyprus Famagusta The Tatlisu region, located in the …
$668,032
Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 46 m²
Enjoy life in Northern Cyprus with its Mediterranean weather, sunny summer and mild winter!…
$113,274
2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Complex in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus, the third largest islan…
$335,723
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant Apartments in a Project Close to the Sea in North Cyprus Gazimağusa The elegant apar…
$281,097
3 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 11
Secure Your Dream Home Today – Three Flexible Paths to Ownership Await You!"      B…
$379,221
2 bedroom apartment in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$62,209
1 room apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Complex With a Holiday-Style Concept in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus island is …
$169,569
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Apartments for Sale in Tatlısu Gazimağusa Cyprus, the third largest island of the M…
$310,686
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Properties for Sale in Yeniboğaziçi North Cyprus Yeniboğaziçi, situated on the northeastern …
$187,777
2 bedroom apartment in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
About the Apartment TUZLA VIVIENDA SOLIDA offers modern, high-end apartments designed for l…
$148,774
3 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Rental Income Guarantee Apartments Near Beaches in Yeniboğaziçi, Gazimağusa One of the devel…
$340,275
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
4 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Compound in Tatlısu Cyprus is the 3rd biggest island in the M…
$421,077
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/6
Real Estate in the Center of Gazimağusa North Cyprus Gazimağusa, the second largest city of …
$133,151
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment for Sale with a Walking Distance to the Sea in Tatlısu, Gazimağusa North Cyprus, s…
$200,296
2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
Flats in a Developed Complex in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Gazimağusa is a popular living space…
$314,100
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready to Move Furnished Penthouse in Tatlısu North Cyprus Tatlısu is located on the northern…
$212,814
Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Строящийся комплекс. Гарантия аренды студии 450 фунтов стерлингов в месяц. Гарантия ар…
$136,079
Apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 80 m²
$82,495
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/5
Ready to Move Flats within Walking Distance of Sea in North Cyprus Yenibogazici The modern f…
$400,592
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments with Practical Interior Design in İskele Ötüken The İskele region of Cyprus is fa…
$306,134
1 room apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Real Estate in an Extensive Project in North Cyprus Gazimağusa The luxury real esta…
$220,781
Studio apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
Продаётся на Риверсайде - студия. 3 этаж вид на Сезар. 40.5 Квадратных Метров. Цена…
$89,954
1 bedroom apartment in Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Enkomi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
$36,865
3 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Beachfront Life in Apartments in Gazimagusa Tatlisu Apartments in Tatlisu Gazimagusa offer p…
$668,032
2 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Well-Developed Compound in Tatlısu Cyprus is the 3rd biggest island in the M…
$252,646
