Apartments for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with appliances in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/14
€159,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€56,653
4 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 20
€504,119
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 20
€334,484
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€104,785
1 room apartment with terrace, with water system, with children playground in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/11
This new and beautiful complex will be built in Guzeljurt. The village of Guzeljurt is small…
€83,246
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€89,605
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/14
In the north-western part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzeljurt. In Turkish, the name …
€74,459
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Syrianochori, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 10
The new spacious complex will be built in Guzeljurt. Guzeljurt – is a fruit paradise of Nort…
€94,577
Apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
It is a luxurious compound in Kyrenia, North Cyprus, located in one of the most superb spots…
Price on request
1 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
€167,310
Penthouse 3 rooms in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Elite 3-room two-story apartments 80 m ² with a private pool 100 meters from the sea. The co…
€522,739
3 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Guzelurt translated from Turkish `beautiful country", This city is famous for its fragrant c…
€485,282
Penthouse 4 rooms in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
4-room two-level penthouse 115 m ² in a prestigious complex 200 meters from the beach. This …
€463,278
2 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Three-room apartment of 125 m ² with a large roof terrace of 45 m ² is located in a new resi…
€458,585
2 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Create your perfect lifestyle by the sea! This new and beautiful complex perfectly combines …
€458,526
3 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
The beautiful Cruise Kyrenia project, which has a pool in each apartment, continues to charm…
€451,457
2 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Two bedroom apartment of 135 m ² ( Penthouse ) with two large balconies in an elite complex …
€449,675
3 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
We present to you a new complex under construction in one of the most cozy, beautiful areas …
€427,696
4 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
5 bedroom spacious apartment 230 m ² with balconies 30 m ², with a pantry of 15 m ² and a pr…
€427,696
2 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
3-room apartment 125 m ² + 30 m ² covered terrace in an elite complex 50 meters from its own…
€421,637
3 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Four-room apartment 200 m ² ( with a private pool of 24 m ² ) with balconies 7m ² and 8 m ² …
€684,145
2 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
We bring to your attention a three-room apartment of 80 m2 in a new and modern complex near …
€186,437
1 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Alsanjak is great for any purpose! Whether it is permanent residence, investment or vacation…
€79,236
1 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
In the northwestern part of Northern Cyprus is the city of Guzelürt. In Turkish, the name is…
€75,041
1 room apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Gechitkale — a charming city with a rich history in Northern Cyprus . There is amazing natur…
€69,914
1 room studio apartment in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Ready-made studio 37 m ² with furniture and household appliances in a modern complex 550 met…
€68,749
4 room apartment with parking, with garden, with Электрогенератор in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Modern apartment complex located in Upper Kyrenia. In addition to its convenient central loc…
€181,500
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in Kyrenia, consists of 3 blocks, which include 39 apartments (1+…
€140,500
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1
The project is located in the Chatalkyo area in Kyrenia. The complex is designed with elemen…
€246,000

