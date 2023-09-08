Finland's Largest Real Estate Developer Has Gone Bankrupt. Economists Prepare the Market for the Worst

The bankruptcy of major real estate developer Jukkatalo has caused serious concern in the Finnish construction industry. This case was just one of many, and experts predict the situation will worsen in the coming months.

On August 28, 2023, Jukkatalo, which had existed for over 50 years and was the second-largest real estate developer in Finland, declared bankruptcy . This came as a shock to many, as the company was known for a solid order book.

However, bankruptcy was inevitable due to unprofitable projects. The company could not continue to deliver housing at prices that would make it profitable. Losses of 4.6 million euros on revenues of 95 million euros in 2022 led to this crisis.

Bankruptcy boom in the Finnish construction industry

Jukkatalo is not the only company facing financial difficulties. According to Helsingin Sanomat, in the first six months of 2023, bankruptcy proceedings were initiated against about 270 construction companies. By the end of August, that list had grown to nearly 390 companies.

Economists warn that the situation in the industry will continue to deteriorate.

Declining building permits and rising prices for construction materials have put severe pressure on the market. Jouni Vihmo, the chief economist at the Confederation of Finnish Construction Industries, compares the current situation to the financial crisis and doubts the possibility of a quick recovery.

Decline in construction and job losses

One of the main aspects of the crisis is the decline in construction. According to Vihmo, housing production will be cut in half. The situation covers all types of buildings, from apartment buildings to single-family homes.

Experts also drew attention to the concentration of construction activity in several regions of the country. Uusimaaa, Pirkanmaa, Southwest Finland, and North Ostrobothnia are suffering from the problem.

Consequences for the construction industry and society

The construction industry plays an important role in the Finnish economy, employing more than 700,000 people. However, it is predicted that 20,000-30,000 jobs in the industry will be vacated in 2023-2024.

Next year is already considered a lost year for the construction industry, and recovery is not expected to start until 2025 at the earliest.

