Here is the house of the future, built by the largest 3D printer in Europe

The world's first two-story house has been printed using Europe's most powerful concrete 3D printer. Thanks to this, the image of tomorrow's homes is now before us.

The embodiment of this technological marvel has taken shape at the campus of experimental Architecture in Belgium. Charlotte Van Antenaeken, a student at the Thomas More School in Belgium, spoke about her ambition to use this technology not only to create houses but also for other architectural projects.

It is noted that 60% less raw materials were spent on the construction of the print house compared to a traditional building of comparable size. Impressively, the project was realized within a total budget of 1.6 million euros, of which 40% came from the European Union. The preparation lasted several months, but the construction itself took only three weeks.

The construction included a new technology based on clay embedded in the ceiling. This innovative solution smoothly regulates the internal temperature and humidity inside the building.

Thus, this revolutionary technology not only speeds up the construction process but also demonstrates a deep commitment to environmental sustainability by reducing the use of materials.

Photo: Euronews.