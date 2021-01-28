The administration of the Spanish city of Tabanera de Cerrato, whose population is only 142 people, made an unusual announcement, reports Noticia.ru. It says that any family with children who agrees to move here for permanent residence will receive a new mansion with a total area of 85 m². New residents are also offered to manage a grocery store located on the first floor of the house.

The house that the new owners will receive is a restored mansion. Its second floor is allocated for a residential area. The first floor is intended for a grocery store, which should become an important part of the infrastructure for the local population.

The city’s administration promises to help the newcomers with doing business. At the same time, the family must be able to run a business, striving for change and being able to adapt to a new life in Castile. Another important requirement is the children. According to the mayor, a sufficient number of children will allow the city of Tabanera to qualify for the opening of a local school.

After the authorities of the Spanish town announced their unusual proposal, the phone of the mayor’s office almost broke off from calls. There were more than five hundred people who wanted to move to Tabanera for permanent residence. Besides the Spaniards, there were many phone calls from foreign citizens. Among those who have expressed their desire to become residents of a tiny Spanish settlement were the Dutch, the French, Germans, as well as Argentineans and Uruguayans.

Фото: Envato