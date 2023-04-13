Two Spanish cities will pay those who move there. What cities are those?

Two towns in Spain will pay those who move there. The aim of the initiative is to support the local economies of small municipalities.

Let's start with a city in the northwest of Spain, Ponga. At the moment, there are about 600 people living there. Around the city is a large biosphere reserve, listed by UNESCO.

Each person moving to the city of Ponga will be paid 2,600 pounds sterling ($3,254). And for each child born in the city, the authorities will pay another equal amount. The main condition is that it will be necessary to live there for at least 5 years.

The second place offering money for moving there is the village of Rubia, with a population of 1,400 people. Here, those who relocate are offered an annual reward of £1,600 ($1,995). This program targets families with children in the hopes of increasing enrollment in local schools.

