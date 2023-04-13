Two towns in Spain will pay those who move there. The aim of the initiative is to support the local economies of small municipalities.

Let's start with a city in the northwest of Spain, Ponga. At the moment, there are about 600 people living there. Around the city is a large biosphere reserve, listed by UNESCO.

Each person moving to the city of Ponga will be paid 2,600 pounds sterling ($3,254). And for each child born in the city, the authorities will pay another equal amount. The main condition is that it will be necessary to live there for at least 5 years.

The second place offering money for moving there is the village of Rubia, with a population of 1,400 people. Here, those who relocate are offered an annual reward of £1,600 ($1,995). This program targets families with children in the hopes of increasing enrollment in local schools.
 