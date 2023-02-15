It's finally here: you can already apply for the digital nomad visa in Spain

Applying for a digital nomad visa in Spain is officially open . Now, under certain conditions, remote workers can live and work in the country for up to 5 years. More information on these specific requirements is provided below.

Spain has officially introduced the digital nomad visa by incorporating it into a new startup law. This law, in turn, should «attract and retain international and national talent.» Authorities hope it will help the country recover from the economic effects of COVID-19.

Visa validity period

Spanish visas for digital nomads are initially valid for one year or for a period of employment (if less than a year). They can be renewed for up to five years. To maintain the visa, you are allowed to be absent from the country for no more than six months per year. Remote workers can also apply for a residence card; with it, they can travel around the EU while living in Spain.

Digital Nomad Visas — all the information here: which countries issue them, the conditions of obtaining it and the cost

To apply for a nomad visa in Spain, you need :

Be a citizen of a country outside the European Union. Also, one cannot reside in Spain illegally at the time of application, and, in general, one cannot have resided in the country for five years prior to application.

Be a self-employed freelancer with multiple clients or a remote worker hired by a non-Spanish company. The company must be at least one-year-old.

Provide documentation that your work can be done remotely.

Have a college degree or three years of professional experience.

Prove that you earn enough (with statements, contracts, etc.). The income threshold is set at 200% of the minimum monthly wage in Spain, which currently equals €2,334 per month or €28,000 per year. However, this figure is likely to increase slightly as the country wants to revise its minimum wage.

Have no criminal record in Spain or your home country in the last 5 years.

Provide health insurance.

Important. Close relatives (children and spouses) can join the visa holder — the main thing is to have enough money. If there are two of you in the family, you need to have another 75% of the monthly minimum wage in the country (875 euros per month); for each additional family member, you need to add on another 25% (292 euros).

If you meet all the above requirements, you can apply through the consulate or embassy in your country. Alternatively, you can enter Spain on a tourist visa and apply within the first three months.

Taxes

Anyone who is in Spain for more than 183 days is considered a tax resident, even if they work for a foreign company. However, tax credits are available for digital nomads working and residing in the country on a visa. Remote workers can pay tax at a reduced rate of 15% for the first four years of their stay, as long as they earn less than 600,000 euros per year. For comparison, the standard rate is 24%.