The average cost per square meter of housing in Spain now varies in the range of € 2,000 (if we are not talking about large tourist cities), while real estate in this country is steadily popular with foreign investors. In the database REALTING, there are apartments in Spain for all tastes and budgets, and we have collected for you 5 inexpensive, but attractive options.

Apartment in Alicante for €49,900

3 room apartment Alicante, Spain € 49,900 1 bath 64 m² 1 Floor

In the southeastern Costa Blanca, in the port city of Alicante, there are many apartments for sale. This city is very popular with tourists and expats, so foreign and local investors are buying apartments for rent here.

For example, an apartment with a total area of 64 sq.m. is for sale in the already-established neighborhood of Virgen del Remedio. The apartment is located on the first floor of a house built in 1961. It has three bedrooms, a living room with a kitchen, a bathroom, and a balcony.

The apartment in the pictures looks neat and well-maintained. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all the necessary appliances, but it is not clear from the ad if this is included in the price.

Apartment in Alicante for €49,900

2 room apartment Alicante, Spain € 49,900 1 bath 64 m² 4 Floor

For the same price in Alicante another apartment with a similar layout is for sale. The apartment is located on the fourth floor of a house built in 1961. The total floor area is 64 square meters and the layout includes two bedrooms, a living room combined with the kitchen, one bathroom, and a balcony.

This apartment does not look as nice as the previous one. There is only the most necessary furniture and all the necessary appliances. The floor in all rooms is tiled which is functional, but without carpets does not look very cozy.

Apartment in Alicante for €49,800

3 room apartment Alicante, Spain € 49,800 1 bath 77 m² 2 Floor

In the same area of Alicante, there is an apartment for sale with a total area of 77 sq.m. The apartment is located on the second floor of a house built in 1966. It has three bedrooms, a living room with a kitchen, a bathroom, and a balcony.

Judging by the photos, the apartment needs renovation, at least cosmetic. Of furniture, there is only the most necessary, of home appliances — too. The windows overlook the neighboring house and a small road. The obvious advantage of this option is that the beach can be reached in 5 minutes by car or on foot in about 30 minutes.

Apartment in Gandia for €45,000

2 room apartment Gandia, Spain € 45,000 1 bath 102 m²

In the province of Valencia in the city of Gandia, an apartment with a total area of 102 square meters is for sale. The apartment is located on the fourth floor of a four-storey house built in 1975. Of the disadvantages — the house has no elevator.

The layout of the apartment includes a spacious living room combined with a dining room, there is also access to a balcony overlooking the green area. The apartment also has two windows overlooking the courtyard, one bathroom with a full bath, and a bright spacious kitchen with access to the laundry room. The listing states that the apartment requires renovation.

Apartment in Torreviej for €38,500

Studio apartment 1 bathroom Guardamar del Segura, Spain € 38,500 1 bath 25 m² 1 Floor

In the city of Torrevieja in the area of San Luis, a small studio apartment of 25 square meters is for sale. The apartment consists of one living room and a bathroom. Judging by the photos, the apartment will need to be renovated before renting it out (or living on your own). However, the investment potential of this proposal is quite good because of its advantageous location near two beautiful lagoons and the Mediterranean Sea.