Cheap and not cold? Top 3 countries in the south of Europe for a budget winter stay

Is wintering in the south of Europe a good idea? If you are interested not only in a pleasant climate, but also in European comfort with an overwhelming number of beautiful places per square meter, then definitely yes. In our review, we will describe in detail three countries in this region — most likely, there you can spend your winter in a really fabulous and not very expensive way.

We have chosen 3 top destinations in the south of Europe — Spain, Italy, Cyprus — and found out what these countries are good for living in winter and how expensive it would be to spend 3 months there. We will give average figures for the countries, based on the largest database on the cost of living Numbeo .

It is important to note that you can live in any EU country for up to 90 days without additional registration. Non-EU foreigners will need a Schengen visa for this. In order to get to these countries on a budget, you can use the services of low-cost airlines.

Spain

Winter is good for living, why?

In winter, the low season starts in Spain, which means that there will be fewer tourists, and you can safely walk the local streets.

Spain has a mild and very comfortable climate. The average winter temperature in the country is +13 °C (about +18 °C in the south and +10 °C in the north and center).

The warmest place in Spain in winter is the Canary Islands — the temperature often reaches +25 degrees and does not fall below +18 degrees. It is also quite warm during this period in Malaga (+18) and Valencia (15-20 °C). And for fans of skiing will suit the mountain systems of the Pyrenees, Sierra Nevada and Meseta.

But there is a significant nuance. In winter in Spain, it gets cold in the apartments (most of them have no central heating), so it is worth coming here if you are going to spend more time outdoors.

Cost of living (per month)

Rent. One-bedroom apartment in the city center — €750, not in the center — €610. In small towns, rent will cost on average €300-450.

Utility bills. Basic services (electricity, heating, water, garbage) will cost on average €€128, plus internet (about €32).

Groceries. A few examples: milk (1 liter) costs €€0.94, chicken fillet (1 kg) — €6.88, eggs €2.35.

Transportation. Public transport (monthly subscription) is €35, a cab ride costs at least €3.45, 1 liter of gasoline is €1.64.

It is most expensive to live in Barcelona.

What else should I consider when planning to spend the winter in Spain?

Additional tips:

Pack for all types of weather. The weather in Spain can vary depending on the region and time of year. It is recommended to bring things for all weather, including rain, snow, and low temperatures.

Learn a few basic Spanish phrases. This will help you communicate with locals and navigate the city more easily.

Book accommodations in advance. If you're traveling to the country during the Christmas holidays or other peak periods, it's best to take care of this well in advance.

Take advantage of the off-season. Many companies in Spain offer discounts and promotions during the winter period.

Look for budget accommodation options in Spain in our catalog.

Italy

Winter is good for living, why?

Winter in Italy is quite mild compared to other European countries. Of course, this is more true in the southern part of the country (especially warm in Rome and Naples). It may be humid and damp in the south, too, but daytime temperatures rarely fall below 10°C (in general, the temperature norm here is 10-15°C). In general, the weather in Italy is quite changeable: it can rain one minute and then be sunny the next, so you should wear several layers of clothing that can be easily removed if necessary.

There is a problem with central heating here, as in Spain: in older buildings there is no heating at all, and where there is, the tenants turn it on very rarely.

From a tourist point of view, winter in Italy is a great period. You can enjoy the local attractions at lower prices, and there will be far fewer people around. And February in Italy is filled with color and carnival fun.

In northern Italy it will be much colder, so go here in winter is worth it only if you are an incredible fan of winter sports: the Italian Alps are known for their slopes and literally attract skiers, snowboarders and mountain climbers.

Cost of living (per month)

Rent. One-bedroom apartment in the city center — €665, not in the center — €518. In small towns, rent will cost on average €300-400.

Utility bills. Basic services (electricity, heating, water, garbage) will cost on average €195, plus internet (about €28).

Groceries. A few examples: milk (1 liter) costs €1.30, chicken fillet (1 kg) — €9.72, eggs €3.08.

Transportation. Public transport (monthly subscription) is €35, a cab ride costs at least €5, 1 liter of gasoline costs €1.92.

It is most expensive to live in Milan.

What else should I consider when planning to spend the winter in Italy?

Additional tips:

Choose a destination. Popular winter destinations in Italy include the Dolomite Alps, the Italian Alps, and the cities of Rome, Florence, and Venice.

Bring warm clothes: coat, hat, gloves, and scarf.

Check the weather forecast in advance and plan activities accordingly.

Be aware of shorter working hours and the closure of some businesses during the winter.

Purchase travel insurance to protect yourself against unforeseen circumstances.

With a little planning, you can have a magical winter in Italy.

Look for budget accommodation options in Italy in our catalog.

Cyprus

Winter is good for living, why?

The most important advantage of Cyprus in winter is, of course, a comfortable climate and 300 days of sunshine a year (in winter the sun shines here about six hours a day). The air temperature averages 18 degrees.

It rains in Cyprus in winter, too, but the positive thing is that after it all around is in bloom. And in principle, spring on the island begins to show itself in January: the first orchids bloom, the hills and plains of Cyprus begin to be green, the almond trees are in full bloom.

The disadvantage of living in Cyprus in winter is also associated with central heating, or rather the lack of it. Therefore, you can fully enjoy the warmth on the island only outside the apartments.

Cost of living (per month)

Rent. One-bedroom apartment in the city center — €920, not in the center — €740. In small towns, rent will cost on average €250-350.

Utility bills. Basic services (electricity, heating, water, garbage) will cost on average €178, plus internet (about €33).

Groceries. A few examples: milk (1 liter) costs €1.56, chicken fillet (1 kg) — €7.81, eggs €3.30.

Transportation. Public transport (monthly subscription) is €40, a cab ride costs at least €5, 1 liter of gasoline costs €1.55.

It is most expensive to live in Larnaca.

What else should I consider when planning to spend the winter in Cyprus?

Additional tips:

Choose your ideal destination. Some areas of Cyprus are warmer and sunnier in winter than others. If you're aiming for the warmest weather possible, it's best to stay in Limassol or Paphos.

Bring things for the different seasons. The weather in Cyprus can be unpredictable, even in winter. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to bring several types of clothing, including a jacket, sweater, and sunscreen.

Check the opening hours of attractions. This is important as some of them may be closed or operate on a reduced schedule during the winter.