Not for one euro, but still very cheap. In Spain, a village consisting of three houses is on sale

A Galician village of Trabada in Spain is on sale for a price that doesn’t exceed the price of a flat in a suburb of Madrid or Barcelona. Not a big settlement of Trabada consists of only three houses built half a century ago. At the same time, this place has a huge touristic potential, as it is located only 25 kilometers away from the Ribadeo municipality and a famous cathedral beach.

Recently, real estate in Spain is very appreciated by foreign investors, and unique offers are worth of all gold. That is why it is so interesting that a small village in the Spanish region of eastern Marinha (Lugo) is up for sale for €160,000. The Galician village of Trabada consists of three ancient houses built more than a century ago.

The largest stone house can offer its future owner more than 300 sq.m. of usable space. Next to it, there is another house of roughly the same size (about 280 sq.m.). The third structure is the smallest — only about 140 square meters.

Besides the century-old houses, the highlight of this proposal is a picturesque plot of land with a total area of 25,000 sq.m., on which there are also two centuries-old trees, a fountain, a cellar, a block, and a stone oven.

The proposal has a really huge potential. The village of Trabada borders with Camino de Santiago (the pilgramage route known as «Way of Saint James»). Besides this, it is located only 25 kilometers away from the Ribadeo municipality and a famous cathedral beach.

Photo source: idealista.com