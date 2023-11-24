At the beginning of October, in the Spanish city of Cambrils, a serious fight unfolded for the championship cup in the sea regatta Realting Master Cup Regatta 2023. Experts and players of the international real estate market took part in the sailing race.

In the first week of October, the 7th Mastercup 2023 regatta took place in Spain. This year the sailing race was organized by the One Executive club with the support of our platform.

The regatta lasted 5 days. The fourth and fifth days were allotted to the regatta itself. Both yachting professionals and complete beginners took part in the sailing race. The REALTING team took first place in the race. After the regatta, a Networking Lunch took place, during which all participants honored the winners, talked about their impressions of the race and shared their experience in the global real estate market.

In addition to sailing, other events were included in the Realting Mastercup Regatta 2023 program: a wine tasting, a visit to the Delt de Ebre oyster farm, special meetings and presentations where market experts learned about investment opportunities in the region and discussed potential projects with other participants.

It is worth noting that one of the key aspects of the event was its charitable mission - this year, part of the funds raised during the Mastercup 2023 regatta will be used to support the Sant Joan de Deu hospital in Barcelona, specializing in the fight against pediatric oncology.

In particular, during the regatta, together with the Paralosvalientes foundation, which unites 140 police departments in Spain, charitable projects were held in favor of the SJD Barcelona Children's Cancer Hospital. For example, as part of the “Art for Brave Children” project, the famous Spanish artist David Callau presented his new work, which was sold at a charity auction, the proceeds of which were immediately transferred to the hospital. Another charity auction was held for a collectible bottle of the 2023 King of Spain wine, which was provided by Mr. José Sancho Guila. This bottle sold for 800 euros. Among the owners of bottles from this collection are such famous personalities as Barack Obama, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The regatta has become a significant event not only in the world of sailing, but also in the arena of the global real estate market. A film was even made about this event, the presentation of which will take place on November 9 in Barcelona at the Hotel Casa Fuster, after the jazz concert.

Sponsors and the main partners:

General Sponsor: Realting.com

Event Partners: With the support of the Municipality of Cambrils, Paralosvalientes, Amber Aluminum, Orlimex, Amber Advisory, Smart Habitant, Meliá Hotel Chain (Port Sol Cambrils) and Hermanos Guasch, CNCB Restaurante, Mipif.

All regatta participants received prizes and memorable gifts, including branded clothing and accessories from the international real estate platform REALTING.