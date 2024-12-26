From Malaga to Alicante: An Overview of Attractive Real Estate in Spain

The Spanish property market offers a wide range of properties to suit different tastes and budgets. We've put together a detailed look at five properties located in popular coastal regions of Spain, from eco-friendly apartments in Calpe to a high-rise complex in Malaga.

Eco-Friendly Apartments in Calpe, Alicante

2 bedroom apartment Calp, Spain $492,458 3 Rooms 2 Bedrooms 1 bath 104 m²

This three-bedroom apartment in Spain is a modern apartment of 104 m², located just 100 meters from the beach in the picturesque town of Altea, in the province of Alicante. The project “Viva Altea Beach” is characterized by high energy efficiency (class A) and eco-friendliness, which is becoming an increasingly important factor when choosing a property.

The apartment has 3 rooms, including 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Particular attention should be paid to the spacious layout with an open-plan kitchen and dining area that flows into the living room. Large windows provide excellent natural light and open onto a spacious balcony or terrace, allowing you to enjoy the Mediterranean climate.

The building is equipped with modern technology, including solar panels and an aerothermal system. The complex provides underground parking with the possibility of installing charging stations for electric cars.

The location of the property is one of its main advantages. Altea is known for its charming old town, reminiscent of the Greek Santorini. The beach, city center, shops, and restaurants are within walking distance. Within a radius of several kilometers, there are important infrastructure facilities: a port, a yacht club, a railway station, a medical center, a golf course and an international school.

The price of this apartment is €450,000.

Apartments in Orihuela Costa

2 bedroom apartment Orihuela, Spain $241,493 2 Bedrooms 2 bath 96 m²

Now let's take a look at a property in the prestigious area of ​​Orihuela Costa — a spacious apartment with a total area of ​​96 m². The apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms is located in a residential complex built in 2008. The well-thought-out layout includes spacious terraces, a fully furnished kitchen, and an additional utility area.

The infrastructure of the complex includes a beautiful garden and a large communal pool.

A few details about the location of the property:

5 km from the beaches of Orihuela Costa.

Next to the golf club Real Club de Golf Campoamor.

8 km to the shopping center Zenia Boulevard.

55 km to the airports of Alicante and Corvera.

Price: €212,350 (€2212/m²).

Modern Villa in Los Montesinos, Alicante

Villa 3 bedrooms Los Montesinos, Spain $427,293 4 Rooms 3 Bedrooms 2 bath 105 m² Number of floors 2

This property is a new villa built in 2023 in the picturesque municipality of Los Montesinos, province of Alicante. The villa is characterized by a modern design and high quality construction.

The total area of ​​the villa is 105 m², and it is located on a plot of 208 m². The house has 4 rooms, including 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The two-story layout provides a convenient division of space: the main bedroom is on the ground floor, and two additional ones are on the upper floor.

All bedrooms are equipped with built-in wardrobes. The house has panoramic windows providing excellent natural light, and electric blinds for convenient control of light and temperature. The staircase and terraces are equipped with glass balustrades.

The price of the villa includes a number of additional amenities: private pool, solarium, heated floors in the bathrooms, shower partitions, a fully equipped kitchen with modern appliances, automatic garage doors, video intercom. The infrastructure for installing air conditioning throughout the house is also prepared.

Now a little about the location of the villa. Los Montesinos is a traditional Spanish town. At the same time, all the necessary amenities are within walking distance: supermarkets, bars, cafes and restaurants. The weekly street market deserves special mention, adding local flavor.

For nature lovers, there are several interesting places nearby: the Ruta Salada walking route, the shores of the picturesque pink lagoon, the old railway line, ideal for cycling. The beaches of Torrevieja can be reached by bike or car.

The cost of the villa is €357,000.

Modern Apartments in a High-Rise Complex in Malaga

1 bedroom apartment Malaga, Spain $306,323 2 Rooms 1 Bedrooms 1 bath 41 m² Number of floors 30

The last property in our review is a modern apartment located in one of the tallest buildings in Andalusia in the city of Malaga (30 floors).

The apartment in question has an area of ​​41 m² and consists of 2 rooms, including 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Despite its compact size, the apartment has a well-thought-out layout and a high level of comfort. There is a fully equipped kitchen, a smart home system, air conditioning, a dressing room, and a balcony with panoramic views.

The common areas of the complex deserve special attention. There is an exclusive rooftop pool with views of the city and the sea. In addition, residents have access to a shared laundry room, a cinema, a coworking space, and a modern gym. The price of the apartment also includes a parking space and a storage room, which is rare in the center of large cities.

Malaga is the capital of the Costa del Sol, a city with a rich cultural heritage and developed infrastructure. The complex is located near the city center and the Old Town and the beach can be reached on foot in 30 minutes. All necessary infrastructure facilities are located nearby: markets, banks, sports centers.

It is important to note the convenient transport accessibility: it is only 14 minutes' drive to Malaga International Airport, and 40 minutes to the popular resort of Marbella. The developed public transport system makes it easy to get to other cities in the region.

The cost of this apartment is €312,000.