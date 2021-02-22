To make plenty of successful deals, a modern-day realtor must combine the qualities and knowledge of a realtor, a salesperson, a marketing specialist and a psychologist. Unfortunately, not many such specialists graduate from educational institutions. Therefore, it is crucial that realtors constantly engage in self-education. Despite the fact that there are many blogs and thematic platforms on the internet, systematized knowledge, tested on personal experience, can only be obtained from worthwhile books.

In this article, we share the TOP 10 books which, according to experienced real estate agents, should be read by every realtor who strives to become a professional.

Some of the publications are recommended to be read in the original language.

The ABCs of Real Estate Investing: The Secrets of Finding Hidden Profits Most

Ken McElroy

The book is perfect for those who are just starting out in the real estate sector. The author shares his tips and tricks on how to find the objects, how to evaluate them correctly, how to negotiate with clients and how to make successful deals.

Realtors state the book is quite easy to read. In a simple and clear manner, Ken McElroy describes all the subtleties and difficulties that a novice real estate agent may encounter. A great part of the book is about US legislation, which will be very useful for those investors who are planning to have a passive income from American real estate.

Exactly What to Say for Real Estate Agents

Phil M Jones

The real estate sector is in need of new tools and ideas that match modern-day customers. Today’s clients are educated and have a wider choice than they used to. Buying a property has become a more confusing and unpredictable process.

In their book, Phil M. Jones, Chris Smith, and Jimmy McKean give ’30 magic words’ that will come in handy in the most common conflict and difficult situations with real estate buyers. The book will be an excellent guide for realtors who want to make successful deals on a regular basis.

Trump: The Art of the Deal

Donald J. Trump

Despite being written back in 2010, it is still one of the most recommended books. The 45th President of the USA described how he had managed to build an empire and achieve success in the real estate sector. Unlike some other authors of similar books, Trump was able to earn millions working in the real estate sector. That’s why his advice inspires lots of beginners.

The book will be useful not only for real estate professionals, but also for those who want to learn how to think big and set ambitious, but attainable goals.

Billion Dollar Portfolio: How to Create a Real Estate Empire

Brent Sprenkle

According to real estate consultant Brent Sprenkle, building a significant portfolio requires a unique commitment to withstand any ’storm’ and keep moving forward.

In The Billion Dollar Portfolio, Sprenkle teaches how to purchase several investment properties maximizing your profits. You will find out how to find a good property, how to increase its value and how to sell or refinance it to generate revenue.

The Real Book of Real Estate: Real Experts. Real Stories. Real Life

Robert T. Kiyosaki

The book was written by the author of the world bestseller Rich Dad, Poor Dad. Together with a team of 22 real estate experts, Robert Kiyosaki, an American entrepreneur and investor, shares his personal experience of real estate investing. The author and his colleagues themselves put into practice all the recommendations mentioned in the book.

The book will work for those who want to learn how to find and evaluate promising real estate, how to rent out the property, how to get financing, how to protect your assets and minimize taxes, etc.

The Intelligent Investor: The Definitive Book on Value Investing. A Book of Practical Counsel

Benjamin Graham

In his book, Benjamin Graham, a renowned economist and investor, unveils his professional experience to many beginners. According to experts, if you follow all the tips suggested by the author, you are bound to notice positive results pretty soon. Graham thoroughly describes how to find a promising investment object, how to develop an optimal portfolio policy, how to calculate the risk of inflation and its impact on your profits, etc.

American billionaire Warren Buffett claims he read the first edition of the book when he was just starting to engage himself in entrepreneurial activity. It was Graham’s advice that made him a well-off man.

The Book on Rental Property Investing: How to Create Wealth With Intelligent Buy and Hold Real Estate Investing

Brandon Turner

The author of the book talks about how to use real estate investments to gain financial independence. The publication consists of 400 pages full of tips and recommendations. It also includes a strategy used by investors from all over the world.

Randon Turner is an active real estate investor, best-selling author, and co-host of the BiggerPockets podcast. The objective of the book is to help the investors who are just starting out to achieve success with the help of a well-thought-out plan, profitable deals, market analysis and other tools.

The Very Developer’s Book

Igor Mann

The book should be read by everyone who wants to grow in the real estate sector: business owners, department managers, realtors, market experts, and even PR managers.

In his book, Igor Mann shares his marketing formula — «10×10». The strategy incorporates10 areas of work. The result of working on each of them should ideally be estimated at 10 points. The book will introduce readers to all the stages of work. It is most useful for developing companies and real estate agencies.

The Wealthy Gardener: Lessons on Prosperity Between Father and Son

John Soforic

A heart-warming series of stories and practical tips about entrepreneurship and wealth, written by a financially independent father for his ambitious son. Many years ago, John Soforic created his vineyard and took notice of an interesting fact: everyone wants money, but only a few can actually earn it. The reason is this: most people focus on the short-term benefits forgetting about the long-term prospects.

The Wealthy Gardener will inspire you to find your own noble goal and get rid of money anxieties once and for all. Regardless of the reader’s income level, skills, or social status, the lessons in this book will point the way forward. All you need is dedicated and hard work, the desire for success and the desire to learn.

Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future

Peter Thiel

The book Zero to One is not about real estate, but it is a must-read for everyone who is about to start their own business. The book is based on the theses mentioned at Stanford University — you need to look at the world in a new way to notice the winning ideas that hasn’t been implemented yet.

You can also find an abundance of information on how to form a close-knit team to collaboratively achieve high results in the development of a startup.