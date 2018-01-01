  1. Realting.com
Apartamenty u okeana

Denpasar, Indonesia
from
€292,796
;
18
About the complex

Apartments
 

  • 1 bedroom
  • First line of the ocean
  • Developed infrastructure of the complex
  • View of the ocean


Area:
Building - 101 m²

Price: 490,000 $ (4,851 $ per m² )

Income from renting: 
Loading - 70%
Revenue per day taking into account the fullness of the object - 280$ ( 102,200 $ per year )
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 71,397 $ (15, 87 %)
Payback - 7 years

Income from purchase and sale :
Purchase price:
490 000 $
Sale price:
735 000 $
Profit:
245 000 $ (50%)

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Terms of payment and ownership of real estate :
The end of construction - January 2025
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 30 years

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Denpasar, Indonesia

