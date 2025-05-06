Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

Zabljak
41
Kovacka Dolina
3
19 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
This is a very comfortable family house in nestled in a forest area, just 3 km from the cent…
$98,951
5 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
House with a terrace in a mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an are…
$158,837
2 bedroom house in Pasina voda, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Pasina voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
This house is being sold as a running rental business, the house has permission as a tourist…
$137,553
4 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
This is a beautiful wooden house with a total area of 140m2 on an urbanized plot of 300m2. …
$141,359
2 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
House with gorgeous mountain views in Zabljak!!! For sale three bedroom house with a total …
$162,636
4 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house in Zabljak. A two-storey house with an area of ​​84 m2, plus a terrace and…
$113,797
2 bedroom house in Virak, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Virak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
This Ski House is 97 m2 + 2 terraces and on a plot of 300 m2. It is in a great location rig…
$195,727
5 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
House with terrace in mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an area of…
$158,837
Chalet 1 bedroom in Virak, Montenegro
Chalet 1 bedroom
Virak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
A cute wood house on 2 levels, total area of 47m2 with a terrace. The house is located in th…
$59,706
6 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
The House in fantastic mountain valley. Modern and cozy house with 6 separate bedrooms an…
$236,685
4 bedroom house in Pasina voda, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Pasina voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Tiny style compact house on 3 levels. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a total area…
$88,077
1 bedroom house in Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A big open plan wood house of 140 m2 on 2 levels is on sale in Zabljak, Montenegro. Total ar…
$119,611
2 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
New A-frame comfortable house in 2 levels. New house in A-frame style with fireplace is f…
$139,328
House in Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 270 m²
Complex of 3 wooden houses with 2 saunas in Zabljak. Three houses are built at the land 878…
$230,156
3 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Modern house 160m2 in 3 levels, 3+1 in calm nature area. The House total area is 160 m2. …
$261,541
6 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
New house is 3 separate levels in Zabljak. The new house in 3 separate levels, which can be…
$220,217
2 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Legal new house near Zabljak Two-storey house of 80m2 standing on a plot of 203m2. The hou…
$93,330
House in Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 210 m²
The apartment house 210m2 in a center of Zabljak  The ready rental house with 3 separate ap…
$214,464
3 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
This two-storey house has an area of 100 m2 and a land plot of 258 m2. The house is locat…
$173,980
