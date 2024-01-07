Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Žabljak Municipality
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pitomine, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pitomine, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 800 m²
The construction of the villa is in the process of completion of the draft work. All buildin…
€1,20M
Leave a request

Properties features in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir