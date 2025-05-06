Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Žabljak Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

Zabljak
41
Kovacka Dolina
3
3 properties total found
6 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 3
Legal house near spruce forest near the center of Zabljak All communications are city. Thr…
$124,331
4 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
The large family house with total area 190m2 with 4 bedrooms, garage, terrace and fireplace …
$165,294
3 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Modern house 160m2 in 3 levels, 3+1 in calm nature area. The House total area is 160 m2. …
$261,541
