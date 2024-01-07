Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Žabljak Municipality

Residential properties for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

Zabljak
66
Kovacka Dolina
3
Virak
3
76 properties total found
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
Legal house with a fireplace in the coniferous forest of Zabljak Two-storey wooden house of…
€120,000
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture in Zabljak, Montenegro
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
€63,000
2 room apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
€137,000
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is half of a semi-detached house in a beautiful location in Žabljak, near the cente…
€319,000
5 room house in Zabljak, Montenegro
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
House 500 meters from the Crno Jezero n the Ivan Do area, Zabljak. House area 140m2. Plot ar…
€140,000
1 room apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Two apartments in an exclusive building under construction for five apartments “Vila Jezero”…
€168,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,314
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,314
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/3
€119,547
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,314
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
A house for sale in Kovačka dolina in Žabljak, with a total area of 158m2, located on a plot…
€157,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
€167,314
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
€145,040
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
€179,265
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3
€200,429
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3
€147,712
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
€147,741
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
€151,376
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
€146,224
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
€157,805
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/3
€147,714
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
€147,714
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/3
€151,367
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
€146,224
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
€157,805
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
€146,557
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
House with gorgeous mountain views in Zabljak!!! For sale three bedroom house with a total …
€150,000
3 room house in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Legal house with garage near Zabljak The area of the house is 86m2. The area of the land …
€75,000
2 room house in Zabljak, Montenegro
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
TWO A-Frame houses in Zabljak. The area of each house - 73 m2., the area of the plot at the…
€75,000
House in Zabljak, Montenegro
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
Area 68 m²
ID 631 Stone two-story house for sale in Zabljak. The house is 5.5 km from the city center…
€56,000
