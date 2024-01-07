UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Žabljak Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro
House
Clear all
48 properties total found
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
90 m²
2
Legal house with a fireplace in the coniferous forest of Zabljak Two-storey wooden house of…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
65 m²
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
€63,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
4
2
For sale is half of a semi-detached house in a beautiful location in Žabljak, near the cente…
€319,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
5
140 m²
House 500 meters from the Crno Jezero n the Ivan Do area, Zabljak. House area 140m2. Plot ar…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with parking, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
4
2
A house for sale in Kovačka dolina in Žabljak, with a total area of 158m2, located on a plot…
€157,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
80 m²
House with gorgeous mountain views in Zabljak!!! For sale three bedroom house with a total …
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4
1
86 m²
Legal house with garage near Zabljak The area of the house is 86m2. The area of the land …
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
73 m²
2
TWO A-Frame houses in Zabljak. The area of each house - 73 m2., the area of the plot at the…
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
68 m²
ID 631 Stone two-story house for sale in Zabljak. The house is 5.5 km from the city center…
€56,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
2
1
47 m²
1
ID 630 For sale two-story wooden house in Zabljak. The house is located 7.5 km from the ci…
€56,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4
2
84 m²
3
ID 623 For sale three-story house Zabljake. House with an area of 84m2 and a plot of 600m…
€83,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
65 m²
2
ID 622 House for sale to Zabljak. Two-story wooden house in Zabljak. The area of the hous…
€64,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
6 room house
Pitomine, Montenegro
6
900 m²
This is an elite property in Montenegro - « President villa », located near the entrance to …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
80 m²
Legal new house near Zabljak Two-storey house of 80m2 standing on a plot of 203m2. The hou…
€86,500
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
4
82 m²
NUM 5137 A house for sale in the north of Montenegro, in the town of Zabljak. The hou…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances
Zabljak, Montenegro
6
2
140 m²
House with a terrace in a mountain village near Zabljak. Two-storey brick house with an are…
€148,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Zabljak, Montenegro
House with 3 apartments near the ski center in Žabljak, Motichki Hai 3-storey house with 3 …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with appliances
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
84 m²
Two-storey house in Zabljak, Kovachka valley House with an area of 84 m2. Plot 300 m2, surr…
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
4
2
104 m²
House in a small grove near Zabljak Furnished family house with three bedrooms in Zabljak. …
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pasina voda, Montenegro
4
2
84 m²
3
Tiny style compact house on 3 levels. The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a total area…
€81,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pasina voda, Montenegro
2
2
115 m²
3
This house is being sold as a running rental business, the house has permission as a tourist…
€126,500
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with mountain view, with central heating
Zabljak, Montenegro
4
2
140 m²
2
This is a beautiful wooden house with a total area of 140m2 on an urbanized plot of 300m2. …
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House with double glazed windows, with mountain view, with central heating
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
1
1
140 m²
2
A big open plan wood house of 140 m2 on 2 levels is on sale in Zabljak, Montenegro. Total ar…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Chalet with mountain view, with parking
Virak, Montenegro
1
1
47 m²
2
A cute wood house on 2 levels, total area of 47m2 with a terrace. The house is located in th…
€55,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, in city center, with mountain view
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
2
100 m²
2
This two-storey house has an area of 100 m2 and a land plot of 258 m2. The house is locat…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Virak, Montenegro
2
2
97 m²
2
This Ski House is 97 m2 + 2 terraces and on a plot of 300 m2. It is in a great location rig…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with double glazed windows, with mountain view, with parking
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
2
1
102 m²
3
Family ceramic-monolithic 102 m2 house in 3 levels is on sale in lovely area Kovacka Dolina…
€45,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
4
1
102 m²
2
This is a very comfortable family house in nestled in a forest area, just 3 km from the cent…
€91,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
97 m²
Ski house in great location near Zabljak. The House 97 m2 + 2 terraces, on a plot of 300 m2…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house with parking
Zabljak, Montenegro
3
1
75 m²
Strong valley house with summer kitchen in Zabljak. One-storey house total 75m2 and the lan…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
