Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Žabljak Municipality
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

Chalet To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture in Zabljak, Montenegro
Chalet 2 bedrooms with furniture
Zabljak, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Wooden house with two bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro Wonderful little house of 65m2. The h…
€63,000
Leave a request
Chalet with mountain view, with parking in Virak, Montenegro
Chalet with mountain view, with parking
Virak, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 2
A cute wood house on 2 levels, total area of 47m2 with a terrace. The house is located in th…
€55,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir