Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Tivat, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
60 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1
Location and SurroundingsThe apartment is located in the exclusive southern part of Porto Mo…
$2,280
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
Spacious and well-organized duplex apartment located in Seljanovo – one of Tivat’s most soug…
$1,596
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
MAR006 Four Bedroom Apartment in Tivat, Marići – for long term rent in Tivat, Montenegro
MAR006 Four Bedroom Apartment in Tivat, Marići – for long term rent
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
MAR006 Four Bedroom Apartment in Tivat, Marići – for long term rent Modern and very sp…
Price on request
Leave a request
KAL024 One bedroom apartment 65m2, for long term rent - Kalimanj, Tivat in Tivat, Montenegro
KAL024 One bedroom apartment 65m2, for long term rent - Kalimanj, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
KAL024 For long term rent - New modern one bedroom apartment with sea views over Tivat Ba…
$654
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
Rent Tivat #4964. Long-term rent of 2-bedroom apartment in Tivat, Seljanovo. 85 m2, 3rd floo…
$1,249
per month
Leave a request
TIV090 Two bedroom penthouse apartment in Tivat for long term rent in Tivat, Montenegro
TIV090 Two bedroom penthouse apartment in Tivat for long term rent
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
TIV090 This furnished two bedroom apartment it's located in the penthouse in the center of …
$758
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 5
Welcome to the residential complex in the cozy area of Kava in Tivat, where several apartmen…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
ID 0/C- 77 📍Luxury apartment in Tivat is available for rent. Donja Lastva. 📏Total a…
$6,279
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
77#887 📍Luxury apartment in Tivat is available for rent. Donja Lastva. 📏Total area:…
$6,356
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
An exclusive apartment in Elena, the newest residence in Porto Montenegro, offering high-end…
$6,840
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Rent Tivat No. 3205. Selyanovo area. Long term 2 bedroom apartment for rent. The apartment h…
$930
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 5
Discover the refined elegance and exquisite life in the heart of the Bay of Kotor. Located o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroA one bedroom furnished apartment is available for rent in the center…
$1,024
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1
Three-Bedroom Furnished Apartment for Rent in Tivat, DumidranThis spacious three bedroom apa…
$1,132
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 5
We present the upcoming complex of one-bedroom apartments in the heart of Montenegro, where …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
KAL030 One bedroom apartment in Tivat, for long term rent in Tivat, Montenegro
KAL030 One bedroom apartment in Tivat, for long term rent
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
KAL030 One bedroom apartment in Tivat, for long term rent Monthly price: 600€ Moder…
$648
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 3
Looking for a spacious and elegant apartment in Porto Montenegro? This luxurious 164m² apart…
$4,788
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 5
Discover the best place on the Adriatic coast of Montenegro. In this magical landscape there…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$1,262
per month
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
TIV080 For Lont Term Rent! Duplex One Bedroom Apartment in Tivat, With Great Sea View …
$866
per month
Leave a request
SEL076 One bedroom apartment with parking, for long term rent - Seljanovo, Tivat in Tivat, Montenegro
SEL076 One bedroom apartment with parking, for long term rent - Seljanovo, Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
SEL076 Long term rental One bedroom apartment in Seljanovo, Tivat, with parking Brand …
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 2
Welcome to the unique project of a small but luxurious residential building with a private p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Great location! Two bedroom apartment in Tivat for long term rent! This two bedroom apartme…
$1,084
per month
Leave a request
TIV071 - Three bedrooms apartment - Tivat Center - 1200€/month in Tivat, Montenegro
TIV071 - Three bedrooms apartment - Tivat Center - 1200€/month
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
TIV071 This three bedroom apartment is located on amazing location in city centre, just one…
$1,289
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
Seasonal rental – from €200 per day In the heart of the Adriatic’s most prestigious marina –…
$228
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
TIV019 Modern two bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro for long term rent in Tivat, Montenegro
TIV019 Modern two bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro for long term rent
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
TIV019 Modern two bedroom apartment situated in the center of town with surrounding view of…
$1,414
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Floor 5
We present the upcoming complex in the heart of Montenegro, where quality brings your dreams…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
Rent Tivat #4433. Long-term rent of one-bedroom apartment. New building. Sea view. The apart…
$1,119
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
Beautifully furnished apartment in the area of Selyanovo, Tivat, is available for long-term …
$793
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2
A 110 m² apartment is available for rent in a prime location in the center of Tivat, just 50…
$1,824
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram