Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Donja Lastva, Montenegro

5 properties total found
DON063 Studio with mezzanine in Tivat, for long term rent. With swimming pool and parking space. in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
DON063 Studio with mezzanine in Tivat, for long term rent. With swimming pool and parking space.
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2/3
DON063 Studio in Tivat for long term rent! With swimming pool.   This studio is …
$599
per month
Apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Floor 5
A completely new complex is located in Tivat. Currently under construction, this represents …
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
DON057 1 bedroom apartment for rent, 150m from the sea in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
DON057 1 bedroom apartment for rent, 150m from the sea
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/3
DON057 Long term let 1 bedroom apartment with pool in Donja Lastva located 150m from the se…
$812
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Rent Selyanovo #4392. For rent 1 bedroom apartment. Fully, modernly furnished in a new build…
$886
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
A modern and spacious apartment is available for long-term rent in Tivat, Rulina area. This …
$1,026
per month
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
