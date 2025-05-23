Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Podgorica, Montenegro

9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
Rent Podgorica #4783. Long-term rent of one-bedroom apartment. Near the Moraca River. The ar…
$576
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1
A well-organized and functional three bedroom apartment for rent in Podgorica.The apartment …
$1,130
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
Rent Podgorica No. 4121. 2 bedroom apartment for rent in Podgorica, near the Big Fashion sho…
$735
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
Rent 4751. For rent 1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica 48 sq.m. + garage space 17 sq.m. Second…
$685
per month
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Floor 2
In the heart of a quiet and comfortable area, away from the bustle of the city, we offer you…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Rent Podgorica No. 3296. 1 bedroom apartment for long term rent. Near the gymnasium. Floor 3…
$607
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 5
Luxuriously furnished two-and-a-half-bedroom apartment for rent in the center of Podgorica.T…
$1,243
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
Rent Podgorica #4965. For long-term rent, 3-bedroom apartment, 92 m2, 3rd floor, elevator. T…
$728
per month
4 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA spacious and luxurious four-bedroom apartment of 200m² is for rent …
$3,389
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

