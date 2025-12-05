Residential complex Torre A Cona

Resort & Spa – Mediterranean Elegance in Sutomore We offer for sale apartments in a residential complex of chamber type, located in one of the most picturesque corners of the Bar Riviera, in the resort town of Sutomore. The project combines the atmosphere of an elite resort and the comfort of modern technological housing, offering owners not just real estate, but a full-fledged lifestyle of Resort & Spa. About the complex: Reception 24/7: Round-the-clock maintenance and cleanliness.SPA & Wellness: Hammam and Finnish sauna. Outdoor pool: Large pool (12×4.5 m) with a rest area (115 m2) and sun loungers. Rooftop Terrace: Operated roof with Jacuzzi and panoramic views of the sea and mountains. Security: Video surveillance system and closed area. Parking: Underground garage for 10 cars and open guest parking for 5 seats. Charging is provided for electric vehicles. Location and environment: The complex is located on a flat plot of 1170 m2 with convenient access to the main highway, which provides excellent logistics. Transport accessibility: Podgorica Airport - 36 km, Tivat Airport - 48 km.The city of Bar (port and marina) - only 7 km.Budva - 27 km.Infrastructure: Within walking distance (800m-1.4km) there are IDEA and VOLI supermarkets, school, kindergartens, medical center and post office. The building has only 12 apartments, which guarantees privacy and tranquility: 1-bedroom apartments: (55.5 – 62.6 m2) – spacious living rooms and terraces.2-bedroom apartments: (61.3 – 85.9 m2) – including luxury penthouses on the top floor with its own access to the roof terrace. Quality of construction and materials Finishing: Facades made of natural stone, on the floors in residential areas - oak parquet in the style of "Rustic".Plumbing: Mixers and built-in Grohe systems, Ariston water heaters, linear shower ladders. Climate: Each room has Hisense inverter air conditioners. In the bathrooms provided underfloor heating. Windows and doors: Aluminum profiles with thermal fracturing, armored entrance doors.Smart Home (optional): The possibility of installing a Smart Home system with leakage, smoke, light and climate control sensors through the Zigbee gateway. Investment potential The complex is located in a dynamically developing area of the Bar Riviera, which ensures a stable increase in the cost per square meter in the long term. The presence of its own premium infrastructure (SPA, swimming pool, reception) makes the facility unique for this location and guarantees high demand for both short-term and long-term rentals.