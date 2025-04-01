  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential quarter Stan 94 m² na Prodaju – Pejton, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 94 m² na Prodaju – Pejton, Podgorica

Pejton, Montenegro
from
$1,174
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28601
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map

About the complex

Izdaje se prostran i lijepo opremljen trosoban stan, povrsine 94m2, da sedmom (poslednji) spratu stambene zgrade, u naselju Pejton. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, kupatilo, toalet i dvije terase. Nalazi se na odlicnoj lokaciji, na samo par minuta od strogog centra grada. Zgrada posjeduje dva lifta, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. U cijenu zakupa je uracunato garazno parking mjesto. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Pejton, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 85 m² na Prodaju – Rozino, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$293,403
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Blok Vi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,291
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$199,721
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$122,784
Residential quarter Stan 76 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$998
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 94 m² na Prodaju – Pejton, Podgorica
Pejton, Montenegro
from
$1,174
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Show all Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Residential complex New high-end gated villa community near the Portonovi resort
Kumbor, Montenegro
from
$1,16M
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 2
Area 133–224 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The gated villa complex above the Portonovi project in Kumbor is a modern and luxurious residential complex with panoramic views of the bay and wide set of own amenities. The complex consists of 3 construction phases, which include 200+ luxury villas, each divided into 2 townhouses. The pr…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
133.0
622,014
Villa
224.0
1,06M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 114 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$316,875
Prodaje se prostran stan u j zgradi Vektra, Preko Morače, na izuzetnoj lokaciji. Stan se nalazi na V spratu i ima površinu od 114 m², uz tri terase koje dodatno doprinose udobnosti života. Prostorna i funkcionalna struktura stana uključuje prostranu dnevnu sobu, dvije spavaće sobe, kuhinju, …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$142,007
Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 47 m² u zgradi Nivel na Zabjelu, smješten na petom spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom. Stan je nenamješten i predstavlja odličnu priliku za uređenje po sopstvenom ukusu. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u blizini. Cijena: 121.000 €
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications