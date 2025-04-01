  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 48 m² na Prodaju – Tuški Put, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$140,833
ID: 28175
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban stan povrsine 48m2 na odlicnoj lokaciji Tuški put.Stan se nalazi na 3. spratu stambene zgrade Gradnje promet  koja posjeduje dva lifta.Cijena: 120.000€

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
