  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$1,643
9
ID: 28510
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se luksuzan neuseljavan dvosoban stan u strogom Centru grada!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 120m2 i posjeduje prostranu dnevnu sobu, odvojenu kuhinu, dvije spavace sobe od kojih jednu master sobu, kupatilo i prostranu terasu!Moguca doplata za parking kod kasarne!Stan se izdaje iskljucivo na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,643
Apart-hotel 5 star on the first line in Budva
Apart-hotel 5 star on the first line in Budva
Apart-hotel 5 star on the first line in Budva
Apart-hotel 5 star on the first line in Budva
Apart-hotel 5 star on the first line in Budva
Show all Apart-hotel 5 star on the first line in Budva
Apart-hotel 5 star on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$821,787
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 11
Area 87–172 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A new luxury 5 star hotel is located in Budva, Montenegro 10 meters from the sea. The hallmark of the complex is its exclusive location on the first line, panoramic windows overlooking the sea, and the presence of its own infrastructure. In total, the hotel has 88 hotel rooms and apartmen…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
87.0
1,14M
Apartment 3 rooms
172.0
2,29M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
U ponudi isključivo imamo 11 stanova različitih struktura i kvadratura u okviru Objekta II – modernog stambeno-poslovnog kompleksa na atraktivnoj lokaciji u Podgorici, naselje Stari Aerodrom.Dostupne kvadrature:42.93 m²50.46 m²64.12 m²64.40 m²68.24 m²Završetak radova: planiran za 2026. godin…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
