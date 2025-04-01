  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$587
ID: 28346
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban nenamješten stan površine 69m² na prvom spratu stambene zgrade na atraktivnoj lokaciji – Pobrežje.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo i terasa.Stan je pogodan kako za stanovanje, tako i za poslovne djelatnosti.Ispred zgrade se nalazi privatno parking mjesto.Izdaje se na duzi vrmenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

