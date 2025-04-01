  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 56 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 56 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$1,115
ID: 28227
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosoban stan površine 56 m² u City kvartu, u zgradi Acton, na trećem spratu sa liftom. Stan je moderno opremljen i kompletno namješten, a ispred zgrade se nalazi javni parking. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini svih važnih sadržaja. Mjesečna kirija iznosi 950 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
