Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$528
7
ID: 28439
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan ukupne kvadrature 49m2!Stan se nalazi na prvom sprstu zgrade u naselju Blok 9!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Podgorica, Montenegro
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
