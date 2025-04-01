  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 28242
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 51m2, Preko Morace.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se na drugom spratu stambene zgrade, koja ne posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava.Stan se nalazi na izuzetnoj lokaciji, u jednom od najtraženijih dijelova Podgorice – Preko Morače. Idealno za porodice, jer se vrtić nalazi odmah pored zgrade – doslovno na nekoliko koraka od ulaznih vrata. U neposrednoj blizini su i škole, marketi, parkovi, banka i sve što je potrebno za udoban gradski život.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Izdavanje – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$1,033
Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Izdavanje – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$265,236
Apart-hotel 5 star on the first line in Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$821,787
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$422,500
Prodaje se luksuzno opremljen trosoban stan, povrsine 120m2, u Toloskoj sumi. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, tri kupatila i terasa. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Nalazi se n…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Autobuska Stanica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se namješten jednosoban komforan stan ukupne kvadrature 45m2, koji se nalazi na prvom spratu zgrade Zetagradnje. Stan se nalazi preko puta uprave Carina! Izdaje se na duži vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Apartment building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Apartment building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Apartment building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Apartment building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Apartment building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Show all Apartment building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Apartment building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$202,446
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 52–85 m²
2 real estate properties 2
A brand-new, modern residential building in the popular resort town of Bečići. The building is located on the Adriatic Highway, just a 10-minute drive from the center of Budva. Nearby, you’ll find a supermarket and seafood restaurants. This is the fifth building in a new development by the s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
213,597
Apartment 3 rooms
85.0
349,149
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications