  Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
;
6
ID: 28284
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, površine 50m2, smjesten na prvom spratu privatne kuće, u Zagoricu.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Nalazi se u neposrednoj blizini Osnovne Škole “ Branko Bozovic”.U dvorištu kuće se nalazi i privatno parking mjesto. Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$305,139
Na prodaju luksuzno opremljen dvosoban stan u Kotoru sa panoramskim pogledom na more!Stan je ukupne kvadrsture 74m2 i posjeduje dvije spavace sobe i dva kupatila!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
U ponudi isključivo imamo 11 stanova različitih struktura i kvadratura u okviru Objekta II – modernog stambeno-poslovnog kompleksa na atraktivnoj lokaciji u Podgorici, naselje Stari Aerodrom.Dostupne kvadrature:42.93 m²50.46 m²64.12 m²64.40 m²68.24 m²Završetak radova: planiran za 2026. godin…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Izdaje se dvosoban stan površine 60 m² Preko Morače, smješten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade. Stan je kompletno opremljen, funkcionalnog rasporeda i posjeduje dva balkona. Nalazi se na idealnoj lokaciji u blizini svih važnih sadržaja, a ispred zgrade je obezbijeđen javni parking. Stan nije …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
