  Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$259,896
7
ID: 28580
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju dvosoban stan u Acton zgradi iza Volija u City kvartu. Nalazi se na cetvrtom spratu. Stan je opremljen namjestajem luksuznih brendova, kao i Bosch bijelom tehnikom. Stolarija je sa troslojnim staklom i elektricnim roletnama. U kupatilu postoji podno grijanje. Postoji mogucnost kupovine 2 parking mjesta koja se nalaze ispred ulaza.  

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

