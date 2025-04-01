  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Rozino, Budva

Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Rozino, Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$247,867
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28396
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

About the complex

Na Prodaju stan u novoizgradjenoj zgradi u Budvi.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 64m2 i se nalazi na 6.spratu.Stan posjeduje ima dvije spavace sobe,dva kupatila,hodnik,dnevni boravak,kuhinja ,trpezarija i terasa.Papiri su 1/1 bez tereta i opterecenja.

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$116,188
Residential quarter Stan 151 m² na Prodaju – Kruševac, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$338,000
Residence Emerald Residence
Sustas, Montenegro
from
$77,942
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$152,569
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Rozino, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$247,867
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Residential quarter Stari Aerodrom, Garsonjera, Prodaja
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$96,236
Prodaje se garsonjera – Stari aerodrom   📍 Lokacija: Stari aerodrom 🏠 Površina: 31 m² 🏢 Sprat: poslednji sprat zgrade Zetagradnje ✨ Pogodnost: odlična za život i kao investicija 💶 Cijena: 82.000 €   Garsonjera se nalazi u modernoj zgradi Zetagradnje, dobro održavanoj i na odličnoj lokaciji. …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 91 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 91 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 91 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 91 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 91 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 91 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 91 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$245,285
Prodaje se trosoban stan površine 91 m², u naselju Preko Morače, u zgradi novije gradnje. Stan se nalazi na četvrtom spratu, bez lifta, i raspoređen je kao dupleks – zauzima i poslednji sprat zgrade. Prostor je funkcionalno organizovan, idealan za porodični život, a lokacija je mirna i dobro…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 41 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$96,236
Prodaje se jednosoban stan u izgradnju na Zabjelu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 40.5m2 i nalazi se na visokom prizemlju.U cijenu uracunato parking mjesto.Rok zavrsetka Decembar 2025. Godine
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications