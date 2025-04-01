  1. Realting.com
Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje

Sportski centar, Montenegro
$140,833
ID: 28323
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

About the complex

Prodaje se komforan dvosoban stan površine 73m², smješten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade na mirnoj i atraktivnoj lokaciji u Cetinju.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, ostava i terasa.Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu zgrade bez lifta. Idealan je za porodično stanovanje zahvaljujući funkcionalnom rasporedu prostorija i dobroj iskorišćenosti kvadrature.📍 Lokacija nudi mir i privatnost, a u blizini se nalaze svi neophodni sadržaji za svakodnevni život – prodavnice, škole, vrtići, parkovi.U cijenu su uracunati podrum i garaza.💶 Cijena: 120.000€

3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications