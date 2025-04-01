  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$704
4
ID: 28171
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan povrsine 50m2 u novom dijelu City Kvart-a Acton.Stan se nalazi na 1. spratu stambene zgrade.

Podgorica, Montenegro
