Residential quarter Za izdavanje dupleks stan od 160m2 – Stari Aerodrom, Bulevar Josipa Broza

Podgorica, Montenegro
9
ID: 30443
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se prostran dupleks stan površine 160 m² na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – Bulevar Josipa Broza, Stari Aerodrom.🔹 Struktura stana:Donji nivo (49 m² – uknjižen): prostran i svijetao dnevni boravak, moderna kuhinja sa trpezarijom, kupatilo i terasa. Prostor je odlično organizovan i funkcionalno uređen, idealan za svakodnevni porodični život.Gornji nivo: četiri komforne spavaće sobe, dva kupatila i dodatni toalet. Veliki prozori u spavaćim sobama pružaju obilje prirodne svjetlosti i stvaraju prijatnu i toplu atmosferu.🔹 Prednosti:Ukupna površina 160 m² (uknjižen na 49 m²)Zapadna orijentacija sa puno sunca i svjetlostiParking mjesto pod rampom, što garantuje sigurnost i praktičnostStan je idealan i za veću porodicu, ali i kao investicija zbog atraktivne lokacije i odličnog odnosa cijene i kvadrature💰 Cijena za prodaju: 1.940 €/m²💶 Cijena za izdavanje: 1.300 € mjesečnoStan predstavlja rijetku priliku na tržištu – spoj komfora, funkcionalnosti i lokacije.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Za izdavanje dupleks stan od 160m2 – Stari Aerodrom, Bulevar Josipa Broza
Podgorica, Montenegro
