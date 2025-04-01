  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$158,438
ID: 28247
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban stan u novoizgradjenoj zgradi u ulici 4. Jula u Podgorici.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 45m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu zgrade koja posjeduje dva lifta.Nalazi se u blizini novog soping centra ciji je rok zavrsetka 2026ta godina.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

