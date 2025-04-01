  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
8
ID: 28575
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan ukupne povrsine 47m2.Stan se izdaje sa parking mjestom (parking sa rampom i karticom) Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
