Residential quarter Stan 26 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$93,889
5
ID: 28433
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se lijepo opremljena garsonjera, površine 26m2, smještena na petom (od sedam) spratu stambene zgrade, u naselju Pobrežje. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, kupatilo i terasa. Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno održava. Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 26 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$93,889
