  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 28378
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan sa garažom – Stari Aerodrom, zgrada Venture – 550 € mjesečno U ponudi za izdavanje je potpuno nov, neuseljavan jednosoban stan sa garažnim mjestom, smješten u kvalitetnoj zgradi Venture na Starom Aerodromu. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu, površine 46 m² i opremljen je novim, modernim namještajem i tehnikom. Zgrada se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini doma zdravlja, osnovne škole, marketa i ostalih važnih sadržaja. Mirno okruženje, dobra povezanost sa ostalim djelovima grada i dostupnost svih životnih potreba čine ovaj stan idealnim za udoban gradski život. Stan se sastoji od: Dnevne sobe sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom Spavaće sobe KupatilaTerase U cijenu zakupa je uključeno garažno mjesto, što je velika prednost u ovom dijelu grada. Mjesečna cijena: 550 € Stan je odmah useljiv.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$199,721
Apartment building Eva Residence -Montenegro Tivat
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$184,879
Residential quarter Stan 22 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$293
Residential quarter Stan 62 m² na Prodaju – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$134,848
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Show all Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$407,357
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac. The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.   The following homes are available for sale: • Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m²…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Izdavanje – Donja Gorica, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352
Jednosoban Stan u sklopu kuce, Donja Gorica! Izdaje je veći opremljen jednosoban stan u Donjoj Gorici! Stan je ukupne površine 50m2 i nalazi se na prizemlju kuce! Izdaje se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 37 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se moderno opremljen jednosoban stan na Zabjelu!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 37m2 i odlicno je prostorno iskoriscen!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications