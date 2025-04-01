Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Izdaje se jednosoban stan sa garažom – Stari Aerodrom, zgrada Venture – 550 € mjesečno
U ponudi za izdavanje je potpuno nov, neuseljavan jednosoban stan sa garažnim mjestom, smješten u kvalitetnoj zgradi Venture na Starom Aerodromu. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu, površine 46 m² i opremljen je novim, modernim namještajem i tehnikom.
Zgrada se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini doma zdravlja, osnovne škole, marketa i ostalih važnih sadržaja. Mirno okruženje, dobra povezanost sa ostalim djelovima grada i dostupnost svih životnih potreba čine ovaj stan idealnim za udoban gradski život.
Stan se sastoji od:
Dnevne sobe sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom
Spavaće sobe
KupatilaTerase
U cijenu zakupa je uključeno garažno mjesto, što je velika prednost u ovom dijelu grada.
Mjesečna cijena: 550 €
Stan je odmah useljiv.
Location on the map
Podgorica, Montenegro
