  Residential quarter Stan 147 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica C, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 147 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica C, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
;
10
ID: 28260
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se prostran, moderno opremljen trosoban stan površine 147m², sa dodatnih 200m² uređene bašte, u mirnom i elitnom delu grada. Idealan za porodični život ili rad od kuće.Struktura stana:Dvije prostrane spavaće sobeJedna radna soba/kancelarija sa posebnim ulazom iz dvorišta Dnevna soba sa kaminomKuhinja i trpezarijaVelika ostavaKupatilo + odvojeni toalet sa tuš kabinomPosebna prostorija – garderoberDva ulaza (glavni i pomoćni)Karakteristike:Podno grejanje i sistem klimatizacijeKamin u dnevnoj sobiAlarmni sistemSistem za automatsko navodnjavanje u baštiUređena i privatna bašta – idealna za odmor ili druženjeIzdaje se na duzi vrmenski period, uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Residential quarter Stan 147 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica C, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,347
