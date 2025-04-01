  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$89,194
ID: 28503
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se neuseljavana garsonjera površine 36m², smještena na trećem spratu stambene zgrade u Momišićima, preko puta Ars Medica. Zbog pozicije zgrade, stan pruža osjećaj pete etaže, sa trajnim pogledom. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom, kupatilo i balkon površine 4m². Balkon je istočne orijentacije, a postoji mogućnost proširenja stambenog prostora jer zid između balkona i sobe nije noseći. Stan je kvalitetno građen: • Parket od trešnje, • Unutrašnja bravarija od punog drveta, • Spoljašnja stolarija drvo-aluminijum, • Sanitarije Villeroy & Boch keramika. Zgrada je završena prije 7-8 mjeseci, posjeduje lift, a ispred zgrade je parking. Cijena: 76 000€. Moguća kupovina garažnog mjesta po cijeni od 15.000€.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

